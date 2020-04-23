For Sale: RWD 2003 Celica with a 3UZ V8

This 2003 Toyota Celica is for sale in McKinney, Texas for $30,000. The seller claims the car was built by a Toyota Engineer. The car features Supra TT front and rear suspension. The powertrain uses a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 making 320 horsepower and a Helical LSD with 4.10 gears. The seller states the RWD conversion resulted in a 3025 lb vehicle with a 46/55 weight bias. The car also features AC, air bags, adjustable control arms, leather interior, and Lexus F-Sport 18-inch wheels.

Source: FB Marketplace via Yota Nation FB page