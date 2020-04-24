Integra Type R with a Mid-Engine NSX V6

This 1999 Integra Type R (DC2) was built by Speed Science in Kumeu, Auckland, New Zealand. In back of the car sits a 3.0 L C30A V6, six-speed manual transmission, subframe, suspension, and brakes from a first generation Honda NSX. The team enjoyed the naturally aspirated motor for a few years but recently wanted to make more power. They will accomplish that by installing a used HP Performance turbo kit along with a 44 mm wastegate and Garrett 76 mm turbocharger.

Video of the car doing a burnout with the naturally aspirated C30 V6.

Source: Speed Science and Speed Science FB page