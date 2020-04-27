1969 Ford F-100 with a Coyote V8

This 1969 Ford F-100 called “GRT-100” was built by Doug Gonzales and his company Lucky 7 Speed Shop in Lone, California for the Goodguys Grand Prize at the 2019 PPG Nationals in Columbus, Ohio. The truck rides on a custom chassis built by Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs with JRI hydraulic coilovers, Wilwood 4-piston 14-inch disc brakes, and US Mags wheels (18×10, 18×12) with 275/35/18 and 315/30/18 tires. Under the hood sits a Roush Performance 5.0 L SR Coyote V8 crate engine producing 425 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. The V8 mates to a Tremec T56 six-speed transmission with a Quicktime bellhousing and sends power through a custom aluminum driveshaft to a Moser 9-inch rear end.

Source: Lucky 7 Speed Shop and Fuel Curve