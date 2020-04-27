VW Polo with a 800+ hp Turbo VR6

Mario Thau built his VW Polo 6N to drag race. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.9 L VR6 built by hpower.de and made 800+ horsepower on a LugTronic ECU. The engine featured CAT CAMS camshafts, Schimmel Performance intake manfifold, hpower.de head, PAR Engineering rods, and ID2000 injectors. Power is sent to the front slicks through a four-speed dogbox with a Sachs RCS twin-disc clutch to hpower.de custom axles. Mario’s personal best with the Polo was set in 2015 with a 8.690 sec quarter-mile at 170 mph in 2015.

Source: VeeDubRacing and PoloVR6T