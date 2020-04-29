For Sale: BMW E46 with a AMG V8

This BMW E36 is for sale in Warsaw, Poland for €35,500 or about $38,610. The car was built by CK Customs by Steve to compete in the Polish drifting leagues Drift Open and DMP. Under the hood sits a 6.3 L AMG V8 that produces 600 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The drivetrain uses an E39 3.0d transmission with a Poweride twin-disc clutch, CK Customs driveshaft, and E36 M3 differential. The car rides on a Wisefab angle kit, ISC Drift shocks, E36 M3 trailing arms, E92 M3 front calipers, E36 M3 rear calipers, and JR 18-inch wheels.

Full Specs:

Engine:

6.3 AMG – full revision

Big Setrab oil cooler + reinforced pipes

Alternator and starter – regenerated

Suction manifold powder painted (Candy red)

K&N air filter inserts

Ck Customs acid pipes intake system

Liqui Moly 10w60 engine oil changed every round

Motul operating fluids

Large aluminum water cooler with Spal windmills and an external overflow tank

Cooling system modifications

Electric water pump for high performance cooling system

Fuel system prepared for a 40-liter ATL tank with approval FIA

Swirl pot

Facet forepump

Bosch 044 main pumps + aeromotive check valves

Fuel filters for each aeromotive pump adapted to ethanol

Aeromotive fuel pressure regulatorTeflon wires forged 6an

A converted fuel rail

Fuel flex

PWR fuel cooler + Spal windmill

Drivetrain:

E39 3.0D gearbox

Poweride 2-disc clutch

Ck Customs drive shaft

Reinforced shafts

E36 M3 diff

Suspension:

Wisefab front set

Meyle HD control arm pins

Custom front swingarm mounts for uniball

ISC Drift shock absorbers (rear converted to McPherson)

Maglow after regeneration + enhanced booster pump with Setrab cooler

Rear trailing arms with E36 M3

Adjustable rear wishbone (upper and lower)

New front / rear hubs3.64 M3 differential mounted on aluminum bushes

Rear trolley polyurethane bushings

Reinforced attachment points of the rear trolley with struts to the cage

Solid reinforcements on front cups made of CK Customs tubes

CK Customs reinforced mounting points for front wishbones

CK Customs reinforced front suspension beam

Body:

Pandem Rocket

Custom front belt – Ck Customs

Sparco + Aerocatch body clips

Tinted windows in black

AB-Max Body Parts laminate mask

JR 18” rims

Front tires Yokohama Advan AD08

Bulkhead wall – Ck Customs rebuild

Braking system Goodrige brake lines for the whole car

BMW E92 M3 front calipers

BMW E36 M3 rear calipers

Carbon Loraine brake pads

New M3 brake discs

CK Customs hydraulic hand brake

Electrical system:

Ecumaster emu silver + emu black

Pmu 16 + keyboard

Display adu 5 ”New engine and body harness Powered by Newton

Oil, water, oil pressure, fuel, fuel temperature sensors, 2x AFR

Electric windows

Electricity switchNew Battery

Interior:

Recaro Pro Racer driver seat SPG Hans XL – homologation to 2023FIA

Sparco Pro 2000GRP light FIA passenger seat

RMS Motorsport FIA seat belts

Safety nets in the FIA ​​dmp windshields

Sabelt cage coverFIA Sparco steering wheel

Sparco FIA seat attachments

BMW 1 series dashboard – alcantara trim

Sparco FIA fire extinguishing system

2kg fire extinguisher

Door sides of the carbon

Carbon leg cuvettes

Plastic Battery housing

PMC gear lever

Trela ​​Motorsport roll cage in accordance with Annex J. – FIACK Customs cage and body reinforcements