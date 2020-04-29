For Sale: BMW E46 with a AMG V8

This BMW E36 is for sale in Warsaw, Poland for €35,500 or about $38,610. The car was built by CK Customs by Steve to compete in the Polish drifting leagues Drift Open and DMP. Under the hood sits a 6.3 L AMG V8 that produces 600 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The drivetrain uses an E39 3.0d transmission with a Poweride twin-disc clutch, CK Customs driveshaft, and E36 M3 differential. The car rides on a Wisefab angle kit, ISC Drift shocks, E36 M3 trailing arms, E92 M3 front calipers, E36 M3 rear calipers, and JR 18-inch wheels.
Full Specs:
Engine:
6.3 AMG – full revision
Big Setrab oil cooler + reinforced pipes
Alternator and starter – regenerated
Suction manifold powder painted (Candy red)
K&N air filter inserts
Ck Customs acid pipes intake system
Liqui Moly 10w60 engine oil changed every round
Motul operating fluids
Large aluminum water cooler with Spal windmills and an external overflow tank
Cooling system modifications
Electric water pump for high performance cooling system
Fuel system prepared for a 40-liter ATL tank with approval FIA
Swirl pot
Facet forepump
Bosch 044 main pumps + aeromotive check valves
Fuel filters for each aeromotive pump adapted to ethanol
Aeromotive fuel pressure regulatorTeflon wires forged 6an
A converted fuel rail
Fuel flex
PWR fuel cooler + Spal windmill
Drivetrain:
E39 3.0D gearbox
Poweride 2-disc clutch
Ck Customs drive shaft
Reinforced shafts
E36 M3 diff
Suspension:
Wisefab front set
Meyle HD control arm pins
Custom front swingarm mounts for uniball
ISC Drift shock absorbers (rear converted to McPherson)
Maglow after regeneration + enhanced booster pump with Setrab cooler
Rear trailing arms with E36 M3
Adjustable rear wishbone (upper and lower)
New front / rear hubs3.64 M3 differential mounted on aluminum bushes
Rear trolley polyurethane bushings
Reinforced attachment points of the rear trolley with struts to the cage
Solid reinforcements on front cups made of CK Customs tubes
CK Customs reinforced mounting points for front wishbones
CK Customs reinforced front suspension beam
Body:
Pandem Rocket
Custom front belt – Ck Customs
Sparco + Aerocatch body clips
Tinted windows in black
AB-Max Body Parts laminate mask
JR 18” rims
Front tires Yokohama Advan AD08
Bulkhead wall – Ck Customs rebuild
Braking system Goodrige brake lines for the whole car
BMW E92 M3 front calipers
BMW E36 M3 rear calipers
Carbon Loraine brake pads
New M3 brake discs
CK Customs hydraulic hand brake
Electrical system:
Ecumaster emu silver + emu black
Pmu 16 + keyboard
Display adu 5 ”New engine and body harness Powered by Newton
Oil, water, oil pressure, fuel, fuel temperature sensors, 2x AFR
Electric windows
Electricity switchNew Battery
Interior:
Recaro Pro Racer driver seat SPG Hans XL – homologation to 2023FIA
Sparco Pro 2000GRP light FIA passenger seat
RMS Motorsport FIA seat belts
Safety nets in the FIA dmp windshields
Sabelt cage coverFIA Sparco steering wheel
Sparco FIA seat attachments
BMW 1 series dashboard – alcantara trim
Sparco FIA fire extinguishing system
2kg fire extinguisher
Door sides of the carbon
Carbon leg cuvettes
Plastic Battery housing
PMC gear lever
Trela Motorsport roll cage in accordance with Annex J. – FIACK Customs cage and body reinforcements
Source: mobile.de via Projekt 86 Drift Team FB page