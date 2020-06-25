AWD Civic Shuttle with a Turbo K20

This 1988 Civic Shuttle was built by Ottimoto Racing in Magdeburg, Germany. The wagon came from the factory with a D16A6 inline-four and RT4WD drivetrain. However it’s now powered by a turbocharged Honda K20A2 inline-four sitting under a custom carbon fiber hood. The motor features a Garrett GT42 turbocharger, Schmidtmotoring ported head, 4Pistons 6.5 mm exhaust valves, Supertech 5.5 mm intake valves and springs, Ferrea VTEC Killer rocker arms, and K-tuned fuel rail. The drivetrain was also upgraded with a CRV transmission and Competition twin-disc clutch.

Source: Ottimoto Racing