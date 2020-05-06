BMW E36 with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

Hidden Motorsports built their BMW E36 kart called “Klaus the Barbarian” at their company in Toledo, Ohio. The project features a stripped 1993 BMW 325i with an exo-cage and twin-turbo 5.3 L LSx V8. The motor is built using an iron block, forged internals, Texas Speed Bald Eagle camshaft, Lingenfelter ported heads, Holley Hi-Ram intake manifold, and two 82 mm turbochargers. It’s fed E85 fuel through Deatschwerks 120 lb injectors from two Walbro 525 pumps. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, 3-inch driveshaft, and 210 mm differential with a BMW M3 subframe and axles. You can watch the project’s build series here.

Source: Hidden Motorsports FB page and Hidden Motorsports