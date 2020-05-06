1970 Ford Ranger with a Coyote V8

This 1970 Ford Ranger was built by ICON 4×4 in California. The truck is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 making 426 horsepower and around 400 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain uses a Ford AOD automatic transmission, Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case, Dynatrac ProRock Dana 44 front axle, and Dana 60 rear axle. The truck rides on a radius arm front suspension, PSC power steering, four-link rear suspension, and Eibach springs with Fox Racing shocks.
Source: Jonathan Ward and ICON 4×4 Design FB page via MotorTrend