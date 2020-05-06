For Sale: 2000 Toyota MR2 with a Honda K20 Inline-Four

This 2000 Toyota MR-S (MR2) is for sale in Hyogo, Japan with a starting bid of 2,920,000 yen or about $27,519. The factory Toyota 1.8 L 1ZZ-FED inline-four was replaced with a Honda 2.0 L K20A inline-four running on a Haltech Platinum Pro ECU. Power is sent through a Type R Y2M3 six-speed manual transmission with an ATS carbon clutch and limited-slip differential. The car rides on TEIN Mono Sport coilovers with EDFC 4-wheel damping controller, Cusco front and rear sway bars, Cusco control arms, and Biot 300 disc brakes. The interior features a MOMO steering wheel, Bride SP-G seats, Takata harnesses, and Cusco 6-point roll cage.

Source: auctions.yahoo.co.jp (click here if ad disappears) via One Lap Heroes FB page