1993 Mustang with a Supercharged Cobra V8

This 1993 Mustang is built and owned by Kenneth Sean from Blue Oval Media. Under the cowl hood sits a supercharged 4.6 L 32v Modular V8 from a 2004 Cobra with a 2.3 L Whipple (gen 1) supercharger, 80 lb injectors, and Accufab throttle body. The combo made 621 horsepower to the wheels on 93 octane fuel. Kenneth is currently swapping the 2.3 L supercharger to a 3.0 L Whipple (gen 5) supercharger. The drivetrain features a built T56 six-speed manual with a McCleod RST clutch and built Mustang rear end. The car rides on a AJE Suspensions tubular K-member with Viking double-adjustable coilovers and Cobra 13-inch disc brakes.

Source: @ksdnotch and Blue Oval Media