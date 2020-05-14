Eagle Talon with a Turbo LS4 V8 Update

Calvin Nelson from Nivlac57 released an update on his 1992 Eagle Talon project. Since our last article Calvin and his family made a lot of progress on the unique project. They worked on the front and rear four-link suspension, steering, 7.50 sec certified roll cage, and rebuilt the LS4 V8. Calvin plans on taking home the title of quickest and fastest LSx-powered FWD vehicle by competing in LS4 King’s 2020 FWD challenge and Grassroots Motorsports’ $2000 Challenge. Listen as Calvin explains the recent work on the car.

Source: @nivlac57 and Nivlac57