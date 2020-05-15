Subaru Impreza with a Turbo Audi Inline-Five and RS3 Drivetrain

Bloodmotorsport is building a unique first generation Subaru Impreza for a customer at their company in Montmerle-sur-Saône, France. The car is being built for drag racing and designed as a 22B STI replica. Sitting the engine bay is a turbocharged TFSI inline-five that will eventually produce around 500 horsepower. That power will be sent to all four wheels through a DSG transmission and Audi RS 3 drivetrain.
Source: Bloodmotorsport FB page
One Comment
Mike Jones
Very unique…but way too much work for a downgrade in AWD (I own a golf R and love it, had a WRX before that and AWD > fauxAWD). That RS3 motor can definitely make more reliable power stock for stock even with full STi swap though.