Subaru Impreza with a Turbo Audi Inline-Five and RS3 Drivetrain

Bloodmotorsport is building a unique first generation Subaru Impreza for a customer at their company in Montmerle-sur-Saône, France. The car is being built for drag racing and designed as a 22B STI replica. Sitting the engine bay is a turbocharged TFSI inline-five that will eventually produce around 500 horsepower. That power will be sent to all four wheels through a DSG transmission and Audi RS 3 drivetrain.

Source: Bloodmotorsport FB page