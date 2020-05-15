1969 Camaro with a LS7 V8

Detroit Speed built this 1969 Camaro SS for Jason Stavola at their company in Mooresville, North Carolina. Under the hood sits a Mast Motorsports Black Label 427 ci LS7 V8 producing 650 horsepower. The drivetrain features a T56 (Viper spec) six-speed manual transmission and Currie 9-inch rear end. It rides on Detroit Speed’s Hydrogormed front subframe, subframe connectors, QUADRALink 4-link rear suspension, JRi shocks, and Baer 6S six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors in front and rear. You can view many more photos of the car in the build album.

Source: Detroit Speed