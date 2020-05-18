2003 SVT Cobra with a Turbocharged Coyote V8

Keith Ciborowski’s 2003 SVT Cobra was built by JCP Racing in Denton, Maryland. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Coyote V8 built by Rich Groh Racing (RGR). The motor features Darton sleeves, Diamond custom pistons, Oliver rods, Boss steel crank, ported heads, Ferrea valves, JPC custom camshafts, and a Precision 76 mm turbocharger. It’s fed E98 fuel through ID2000 injectors and Holley Dominator EFI system. Behind the motor sits a Turbo 400 automatic transmission built by Proformance Racing Transmissions. Keith’s best time is a 7.208 sec quarter-mile at 190.75 mph. You can view more photos and details in Mustang 360’s article.

Source: Mustang 360, and Holley Performance