1928 Model A with a Chevy 454 V8

This 1928 Ford Model A was built by Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri. The company chopped the roof six inches, channeled the body three inches, and installed Pontiac tail lights. The chassis features a Unisteer Performance steering rack, Pete & Jakes front and triangulated 4-bar rear suspension. The car is powered by a 454 ci Chevy V8 with a Weiand intake manifold, MSD distributor and ignition, Holley 600 cfm carburetor, and Mallory fuel system. Behind the motor sits a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and 10-bolt rear end from a second generation Camaro. The interior features custom seats and carpet, removable steering wheel, and Steward Warner gauges.

Source: Classic Car Studio