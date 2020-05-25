1972 Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1972 Ford Bronco was sent to V8 Speed & Resto Shop in Red Bud, Illinois for more power. There the company replaced the 302 ci Windsor V8 with a 5.0 L Coyote V8 producing around 460 horsepower. They installed the Coyote using BC Bronco swap mounts and narrowing the inner fenders. An adapter plate allows the Coyote V8 to send power through the five-speed manual transmission and 4WD drivetrain. The company also installed a high-pressure fuel system, custom exhaust, Vintage Air system, and Dakota Digital gauges. You can view more photos of the Bronco in the build album.

Source: V8TV