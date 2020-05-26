FWD Celica Dragster with a Turbo 2GR V6 Update

The ZTR FWD Celica made some big changes since our last article. Last year the team switched to a built ZF 3HP three-speed automatic transmission with a triple disc 4200 rpm stall converter and Turbo Lamik transmission controller. They also upgraded the handling with new coilovers and Brembo brakes. Earlier this year they received new camshafts for the turbocharged 3.5 L Toyota 2GR V6 built by ZTR Tuning. The motor still features a closed deck block, JE 7.5:1 pistons, Carrillo rods, dry sump, ported head, Ferrea valves, Supertech springs, Holset VGT HE561VE turbocharger, 2000 cc injectors, and belt driven fuel pump. It produced 1057 horsepower and 1075 Nm (792 lb-ft) of torque with the previous camshafts.

Source: Celica ZTR FB page via Piotr