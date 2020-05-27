Electric Porsche 912 Update

Last year we shared the 1968 Porsche 912 being built by David Bernardo from Zelectric Motors and Michael Bream from EV West. Back then there was still some work left but it’s now complete. Under the rear custom trunk sits a Tesla Model S P85 motor capable of 500 horsepower. A custom LG Chem 32 kWh battery pack split into front and rear aluminum boxes gives a 120-145 mile range. The 2505 lbs car features a 42% front/58% rear weight bias and rides on an upgraded suspension by Wayne Baker Racing using 1975-1977 911S parts. A set of Fifteen52 Magnus Walker Outlaw 15-inch wheels hold Michelin tires (195/65,205/65). The body features GRP fiberglass hood and decklid, RPM LED headlights, ceramic coated trim, and Irish Green paint. Enter for a change to win the car with a portion of the proceeds going to Petersen Automotive Museum’s STEAM-focused student field trips from underserved communities.

Source: Zelectric and Flickr build album via Petersen Automotive Museum