1966 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Coyote V8

Chris McLin built his 1966 Mustang while working at The RestoMod Store in Lees Summit, Missouri. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo Coyote V8 producing 800 horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features Mahle forged pistons, Manley H-beam rods, Boss 302 valve springs, ID1000 cc injectors, custom 1.75-inch stainless headers, and two Turbonetics turbochargers. A Mafia Performance TH400 automatic transmission with a PTC manual valvebody and CircleD 10.25-inch billet converter sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with Strange Engineering third member, 3.25 gears, and 31-spline axles. The car rides on a QA1 adjustable coilovers, Heidts 4-link rear suspension, and Wilwood disc brakes. You can view more photos and details on the project at Mustang360.

Source: The RestoMod Store FB page and Mustang360