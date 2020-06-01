Celica GT-Four with a Turbo 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four

James Hill‎ has been documenting the build of his Toyota Celica GT-Four on his channel The Rote Engineer. One of the biggest modifications was replacing the third generation turbocharged 3S-GTE inline-four that originally came with the car with a turbocharged fifth generation 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four. James chose the fifth gen “black top” motor because of the stronger block, improved airflow, larger oil pump, and the Dual VVT-i allows for boost at lower rpm. The drivetrain retains the factory E154F five-speed manual with a modified Cusco clutch and sends power to all four wheels through the factory front differential and a Cusco rear limited-slip differential. We’ve included the four most recent videos below.

Source: The Rote Engineer