For Sale: 2014 MX-5 with a 1000 hp Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

Professional drifter Kyle Mohan is selling his 2014 Mazda MX-5 used in 2016-2018 Formula Drift Pro 1 seasons for $75,000. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 20B three-rotor making 1000 horsepower and built by Kyle Mohan Racing (KMR) and Mazdatrix. The motor features a KMR port design, dry sump system, Race bearings, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a HGT five-speed sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: Kyle Mohan Racing and Kyle Mohan Racing FB page