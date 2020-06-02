1999 Camaro with a 860 whp Supercharged LSx V8

This 1999 Camaro was built by Hawks Motorsports in Easley, South Carolina. The car is powered by a 408 ci LSx V8 making 860 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The built motor features a LQ4 iron-block, Wiseco crank and pistons, Eagle rods, and Hawks Motorsports custom grind camshaft. On top of that sits a set of Mast Motorsports 245 cc heads, LS7 rocker arms, Nick Williams 102 mm throttle body, 1000 cc injectors, and a Magnuson TVS2300 supercharger. Behind the motor sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Mantic 9000 twin-disc clutch, custom 3=inch chromoly driveshaft, Hawks Motorsports 8.8-inch rear end with 3.27 gears, Truetrac LSD, and 33-spline axles. Handling was improved with an UMI tubular k-member, Hawks Motorsports Sinister rear lower control arms and subframe connectors, KYB AGX front shocks, Lakewood rear shocks, Eibach springs, and Wilwood six-piston front brakes.

Source: Hawks Motorsports