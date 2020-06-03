Nissan R32 Skyline with a turbo 1.5JZ inline-six

This Nissan R32 Skyline stopped by KMS Engine in Warsaw, Poland for a dyno tune. While there the turbocharged 3.0 L “1.5JZ” inline-six made 498 horsepower and 609 Nm (449 lb-ft) of torque. The motor feature a 2JZ shortblock, 1JZ head, BorgWarner S200SX turbocharger, and ECUMaster EMU ECU. Power is routed through a Nissan 350Z six-speed transmission with a ORC twin-disc clutch and OS Giken 1.5 way limited-slip differential. The car rides on Zeal adjustable coilovers, Driftworks control arms and tie rods, and Whiteline sway bars. A set of Weds SA70 wheels cover AP Racing six-piston brakes with 343 mm rotors in front and GTR disc brakes in back. View more photos and specs at the project’s homepage.

Source: skyline.granatowi.pl, Nissan R32 – SkyRocket FB page, and KMS Engine FB page