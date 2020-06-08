1990 Miata with a Ford 5.0 L V8

The most glaring modification to this 1990 Mazda Miata is the addition of a Simpson Design Italia body kit covered in burnt orange paint with black racing stripes. The Miata’s factory inline-four and transmission were replaced with a 5.0 L V8 and five-speed manual transmission from a 1993 Mustang SVT Cobra. The V8 produces 238 horsepower and 283 lb-ft of torque. The car rides on a Gray XXR 16-inch wheels with Wilwood disc front brakes. The interior features a chrome roll bar, Nardi steering wheels, reupholstered leather seats, and Autometer fuel, oil pressure, and coolant temp gauges.

Source: Bring a Trailer and eBay via Road&Track