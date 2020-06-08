1969 Camaro with a 720 hp Supercharged LSA V8

This 1969 Camaro was built by Paul Terlosky from House of Mouse Racing in Macedonia, Ohio. The classic is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 upgraded to produce 720 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch and Moser 12-bolt rear end with 3.55 gears and Wavetrac LSD. The car rides on a RideTech 4-link rear suspension with adjustable coilovers. A set of Wilwood disc brakes hide behind Boyd Coddington wheels with Nitto Invo 255/40-ZR18 front tires and 325/30-ZR19 and rear tires.

Source: House of Mouse Racing and House of Mouse Racing FB page