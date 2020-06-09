For Sale: 2003 Town Car with a Cobra Supercharged V8

This 2003 Lincoln Town Car we featured last year is for sale in Corona, California for $13,500. The car is powered by a supercharged 4.6 L V8 from a 2004 Mustang SVT Cobra the owner estimates is producing 450 whp thanks to aftermarket pulleys and 93 octane tune. The drivetrain features a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission, Gear Vendors overdrive, upgraded torque converter, one-piece aluminum driveshaft, and 8.8-inch rear end with a Cobra LSD and 3.08 gears. On the exterior you find 2014 Mustang GT hood vents, chin spoiler, painted grill and chrome trim, and a set of GT500 wheels (19×9.5) with Goodyear Eagle F1 tires. The sale also includes extra parts such as original lights and mirrors, Police interceptor front sway bar and springs, GT500 rear springs, and complete rear end with 4.10 gears.

Source: Craigslist