Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo Barra Update

Chris Porter from Forced Induction Pros has made a lot of progress on his Mazda RX-7 project since our last article. The turbocharged Barra inline-six built by Jimmy Bowling at Buschur Racing is installed and running. The motor features forged internals, custom exhaust manifold, upgraded valves, Atomic Performance Stage 5 camshafts, and FuelTech FT500 EFI system. Behind the motor sits a Hughes Performance Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Pro SSX 9.5-inch converter that will send power to a Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Forced Induction Pros FB page and Hughes Performance FB page