1969 Camaro with a 572 ci Chevy V8

Dave Tucker sent his 1969 Camaro to Detroit Speed for a transformation. The company rebuilt the muscle car into something worthy of the livery.

A 572 ci big-block V8 crate motor sits in the engine bay generating 621 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. It features an iron block with a four-bolt main caps, 9.6:1 compression, forged steel rods, forged aluminum pistons, and aluminum heads with 118 cc combustion chambers.

The motor is mated to a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed transmission with a Centerforce DYAD twin-disc clutch. Power reaches the rear wheels through a Ford 9-inch rear end with a GearFX S-series third member and Dutchman axles.

The car rides on Detroit Speed’s Hydroformed front subframe, QUADRALink rear suspension, and JRI adjustable shocks. A set of subframe connectors and roll cage tie everything together. Forgeline CR3 wheels (18×10, 19×12) with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires cover Baer six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back.

You can view the more photos of the project in the build album. You can also listen to the engine idle through a set of Hooker Blackheart VR304 mufflers below.

Source: Detroit Speed FB page and Forgeline