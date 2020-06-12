Mazda Miata with a LS3 V8

Aaron Leichty built this Mazda Miata at his company The Winning Formula in Louisville, Kentucky. The car is powered by a 480 horsepower LS3 V8 crate motor with an Aviaid 3-stage dry-sump system sitting on a V8Roadsters subframe. Power is sent through a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission through a Getrag G80 differential out to 949 Racing 15×12 wheels with Hoosier R7 tires. The car rides on Ohlins DFV shocks with a Mazda NB manual steering rack, MiataHubs billet front hubs, and Stoptech STR-42 brakes. The body features NoPro fender flares, Garage Hundred-One widebody front bumper, and a APR GT-250 wing.

Source: The Winning Formula FB page and MiataTurbo