1989 Ford Ranger with a 306 ci V8

The Ford Ranger came with many engine options however a V8 was never an option. Many owners corrected that omission like this 1989 Ranger which is now powered by a 306 ci Ford small-block V8. The motor features a 1993 Mustang Cobra ported and polished intake, 24 lb injectors, Steeda Stage 2 camshaft, Steeda roller rockers, 65 mm throttle body, and Cobra x3z ECU. Behind the motor sits a five-speed manual with a King Cobra clutch and a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears and a Yukon DuraGrip LSD. The truck rides on Belltech lowering springs and shocks, Belltech front and rear anti-sway bars, DJM Suspension lowering I-beams and rear flip kit, and Mustang Cobra 13-inch disc brakes front and rear.

Source: eBay via Jalopnik