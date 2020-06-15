1973 Camaro with a 660 whp Supercharged LSA V8

This 1973 Camaro was built by Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 producing 660 horsepower to the wheels thanks to E85 fuel and Schwartz Performance’s 700 hp engine package. The drivetrain uses a close-ratio T56 Magnum six-speed manual with a McLeod RST twin-disc clutch, custom steel driveshaft, and Moser 9-inch full floating rear end with TrueTrac LSD and 3.70 gears. The car rides on a Schwartz Performance G-Machine chassis with power steering with Ridetech adjustable coilovers and heavy duty front and rear sway bars. A set of RSVForged RS-1 wheels (19×9, 19×12) cover Baer 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and back. You can view more details and photos in the build page.

Source: Schwartz Performance