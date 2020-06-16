Nissan R33 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

Will Carpenter built his Nissan R33 at this company WillFab Motorsport in the UK. He chose to power his drift machine with a turbocharged 1UZ-FE V8 which produces 640 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque. The motor was built with CP-Carrillo 8.5:1 pistons, Eagle rods, ARP head and main studs, ACL bearings, Cometic MLS head gaskets, and runs on a Link G4+ Xtreme ECU. Will also fabricated a custom intake plenum, exhaust manifolds, and intercooler. Behind thee motor sits a BMW E46 M3 six-speed transmission with a custom adapter plate and twin-plate clutch and a stock R33 differential.

Source: WillFab Motorsport FB page via 1UZ, 2UZ, 3UZ Forced Induction Technical FB group via Piotr