Bad Obsession Motorsport is back with another update on their infamous Project Binky. The team is getting close to seeing the car move under its own power. In the previous episode the team rebuilt the transmission and installed a ACT 6-puck clutch, lightweight flywheel, and Garrett GTX3582R turbocharger. In this episode they install sensors, trigger wheel, injectors, throttle body, and plenty of custom brackets.

Source: Bad Obsession Motorsport