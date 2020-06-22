For Sale: BMW E36 with a SR20DET

This 1994 BMW E36 is for sale in Miami, Florida for $32,500. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.1 L SR20DET inline-four from a Nissan S15. The motor features a HKS bore kit, HKS GTRS turbocharger, HKS ECU, Nismo 740 cc injectors, Trust oil pan, and BMW M3 radiator. The motor is bolted to a S15 Spec-R six-speed manual transmission with a Nismo clutch and flywheel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. The car rides on a lowered coilover suspension with H&R sway bars, AC Schnitzer strut bar, Euro Mevius front brakes, Brembo GT rear brakes, and Weds Sport Series 19×8.5-inch wheels. The cabin holds a Bride Sport seats, Momo steering wheel, HKS boost gauge, power windows, and functioning AC system.

Source: RMC Miami via Road&Track