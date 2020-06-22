Building a Crown Victoria Around a Twin-Turbo 27.0 L Meteor V12

Daniel Werner is building a unique vehicle called the “The Meteor Interceptor” in his garage in Sweden. The project starts with a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor imported from California. Daniel then built a custom chassis strong enough to hold a 27.0 L Rolls Royce Meteor V12 originally built for a WW2 Swedish tank. The motor so large, it protrudes through the factory firewall into the cabin. Daniel’s goal is to produce 2,500 horsepower with two large turbochargers and a fuel system capable of 24 liters per minute. You can follow the progress on the project’s FB page or @the_meteor_interceptor.

Source: The Meteor Interceptor FB page via Road&Track