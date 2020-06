Tristan Hewitt and Shane Kenna from WTFauto are back with another update on their Supra Supreme build series. For those unfamiliar with the project, the team is swapping a twin-turbo 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 capable of 1,000 horsepower into a Mk4 Supra. In the previous update they milled a set of custom motor mounts. In this update they look for locations to install their new Garrett G35-900 turbochargers before designing the exhaust manifolds.

Source: QUICKSHIFT