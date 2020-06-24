For Sale: 1985 Nissan 300ZX with a Supercharged 1UZ V8

This 1985 Nissan 300ZX is for sale in West Hartford, Connecticut for $6,200. Rising out of the hood is an Eaton M90 supercharger on top of a Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8. The supercharger features a Pulleyboys 2.9-inch pulley which produces 6 psi of boost. The motor features a new water pump and alternator, custom lower oil pan, new Z32 radiator, Walboro 255 fuel pump, and Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator. Behind the motor sits a Nissan S13 five-speed manual transmission with a Collins adapter plate, new clutch, and one-piece steel driveshaft. The car rides on Godspeed S13 coilovers with a new steering rack and tie rods ends. Some issues with the car include no air conditioning and the factory speedometer and tachometer gauges do not work.

Source: FB Marketplace