Mazda MX-5 with a Turbo 13B

This Mazda MX-5 was built by KMS Engine in Henryków-Urocze, Poland. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1.3 L 13B bridgeport rotary producing 517 horsepower and 482 Nm of torque on 19 psi of boost. The motor features a 90 mm throttle body, Apex seals, custom fuel rail, four Siemens Deka 850 cc injectors, custom exhaust manifold, and a re5ect T76 turbocharger. The engine runs on a Haltech ECU and custom wiring harness. Power is sent through a RX-7 five-speed transmission with an upgraded clutch and a welded RX-7 differential. The car rides on adjustable coilovers, Japan Racing JR10 wheels, and upgraded rear frame, differential mounts, and front roll bar.

Source: KMS Engine FB page and Driftworks