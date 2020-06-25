1965 Mustang with a Supercharged Cobra V8

This 1965 Mustang was built by Panoz and JRD Tuning for Patrick Dempsey in 2008. They designed the car with many modern safety technologies. It features a hybrid unibody/space frame, front and rear crumble zones, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and collapsible steering column. They also added 3×2-inch chassis reinforcements to improve side impact protection and moved the fuel cell to mid-chassis. For power they turned to a supercharged 4.6 L V8 from a 2004 SVT Cobra that now produces 420 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a T56 six-speed manual transmission to a S197 Mustang rear end. The car rides on a SN95 Mustang front suspension with adjustable control arms, power steering rack, and 13-inch rotors with PBR two-piston calipers. The rear suspension is a S197 Mustang three-link with 11-inch rotors with Varga single-piston calipers. The project required 3,900 hours of work at a cost of over $300,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Blacksmith Garage