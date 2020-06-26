Miata NB with a LGX V6

CCP Fabrication is a company in Port Richey, Florida producing composite body panels for Mazda and Porsche vehicles. Over the past two years the company has also been building a Miata (NB) time trials race car. The unique creation is powered by a 3.6 L LGX V6 taken from a 2017 Camaro. The drivetrain features an 8L45 eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a limited-slip differential from a Cadillac CTS. The body features many carbon fiber panels and aero built by CCP Fabrication. The car also features V8 Roadsters upgrades to the suspension and brakes.

Source: V8 Roadsters FB page and @ccpfabrication