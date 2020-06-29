Civic EK with a K24

This Honda Civic EK was built for Jorge Ortiz’s race team Racefactory in Puerto Rico. The sixth-gen Civic is powered by a naturally-aspirated K24 inline-four featuring stock sleeves bored .020-inch over, Supertech 4032 pistons, Brian Crower H-beam lightweight rods, 4Piston ported K24A2 head, Drag Cartel Elite Endurance camshafts, and Ferrea valvetrain. It runs on One Ethanol R 117 octane fuel fed through ID ID1050X injectors from a Walbro 450 fuel pump controlled by a AEM Infinity ECU. The team won multiple championships in the R2 class piloting the Civic.

Source: Real Street Performance and Racefactory FB page