BMW E46 with a Turbo 2JZ

Lukasz Wawryka BMW E46 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Łukasz Wawryka enjoys drifting in his BMW E46 built by MGarage Motorsport in Poland. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six built with JE forged pistons, ACL bearings, and ARP bolts. The motor produces 520 horsepower and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque. A PMC Motorsport Race Stage 3 adapter kit connects the motor to a BMW GS5-39DZ five-speed manual transmission with a Tilton triple-disc clutch.

Source: Łukasz Wawryka Drifting FB page, MGarage Motorsport FB page, and PMC Motorsport FB page

