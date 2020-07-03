1995 Impreza with a Turbo EJ25 and STI Drivetrain

Paul Magyar built his Impreza called “FrankenSubie” to race on the track. The project started in 2009 with a 1995 Impreza with a FWD drivetrain and automatic transmission. Paul along with help from friends installed a turbocharged 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four from a 2004 STI and an AWD drivetrain from a 2007 STI. The motor produced 378 horsepower and 362 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane and 23 psi of boost from a HTA68 turbocharger. The car also received a set of AST 4200 Monotube adjustable coilovers, custom exhaust, aluminum GC hood with STI hood, 1999 RS doors, and 2007 dash. Paul raced the car several times before the project sat for three years. Recently it was sent to Vorshlag for several suspension upgrades like Full Spectrum Performance drop spindles and custom tubular rear subframe from TSS Fab. You can follow the progress and read more about the recent work on the project’s build thread.

Source: Vorshlag