Golf Mk2 with a 1192 hp Turbo VR6

Team Rühle Racing and their Golf Mk2 visited Lausitzring track in Klettwitz, Brandenburg, Germany for L8-Night Race Day 2020. While there the team’s best quarter-mile was 8.891 sec at 262.938 km/h (163.382 mph). The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 producing 1192 horsepower and 1035 Nm (763 lb-ft) of torque on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Quaife sequential transmission controlled by a Geartronics paddle shift system and 4Motion drivetrain.

Source: Team Rühle Racing FB page and Turboscheune Test & Tune