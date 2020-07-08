BMW E36 Race Car with a Twin-Turbo V8 Tests at Road Atlanta

Last year we shared the BMW E36 “Bergsteiger” race car built by BimmerWorld for Pikes Peak. The project is powered by a BMW Motorsport’s twin-turbo 4.4 L P63 V8 built and tuned by Roush Engines. The motor is capable of 1000+ horsepower to the wheels thanks to two Weistec turbochargers, forged rods and pistons, and ported heads. The car recently visited Road Atlanta for testing. The company decided to reduce the engine’s output to 500 horsepower for its first time out.

Source: BimmerWorld and BimmerWorld FB page