2007 Crown Vic with a Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8

Matthew Barnett built his 2007 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor to be different. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 taken from a 2005 E-350 shuttle bus. The motor features a RCD Performance Stage 1 camshaft, O-ringed heads by CN Diesel, heavy-duty valve springs, Full Force 175 cc 75% injectors, Odawgs Diesel intake manifold, and 6.7 Power Stroke air-to-water intercooler and lift pump. It produces 550 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a Fleece Performance 63 mm turbocharger. A 5R110w TorqShift five-speed automatic transmission with a Triple Disc billet torque converter sends power to a 2012 Mustang rear end with 2.73 gears. The car’s stock suspension was lifted three inches front and rear to help give clearance for the transmission. The only cutting required to fit the powertrain was the transmission crossmember. You can view more photos of the car on Diesel World.

The photo above is of the engine bay before the intercooler. The videos below are of the car in 2017 with a stock Power Stroke V8 and turbocharger.

Source: @6.0dieselvic and Galen Barnett