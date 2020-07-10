Twin-Engine Volvo 850

Colin Owen from Claymore Racing owns a very unique 1996 Volvo 850. Under the one-piece front sits a twin-charged 2.4 L inline-five. If you lift the rear hatch you will find another twin-charged 2.4 L inline-five. Each engine features a ported 20-valve head, 750 cc injectors, hybrid GT3076 turbocharger, and Eaton M45 supercharger. One of the engine’s made 434 horsepower on low boost. The rear engine was installed using the entire front subframe and strut towers from the donor Volvo. You can view more photos of the project in the build thread.

Source: Claymore2K1, Claymore Racing FB page, and Retro Rides (build thread)