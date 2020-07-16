1947 Dodge truck with a 4.0 L Jeep inline-six

The owner of this 1947 Dodge truck visited V8 Speed & Resto in Red Bud, Illinois for powertrain upgrades. While there the company replaced the factory flat-head inline-six and manual transmission with a 4.0 L inline-six and five-speed manual transmission from a Jeep Cherokee. The team also upgraded the cooling system with an aluminum radiator and electric fan and installed a high-pressure fuel system. The cabin received a Vintage Air system, sound/heat protection, and a new headliner. You can view more photos of the truck in the build album.

Source: V8TV