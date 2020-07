Last month we shared a Challenger SRT Demon built by AJ Berge at Hemituner Performance in Long Island, New York. While there the car received a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8. AJ recently took the Demon to the dragstrip for testing and after several passes, went 9.278 sec at 150.06 mph in the quarter-mile on VP MS109 fuel.

Source: Hemituner Performance and Demonology