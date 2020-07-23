1988 Camaro with a LS7 V8

SuperChevy built a 1988 Camaro they called “Silver Streak” in 1999. Fifteen years later Bruce Hawkins from Hawks Motorsports purchased and rebuilt the car. He replaced the LT1 V8 with a 427 ci LS7 V8 producing 585 hp and 485 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The motor features Wiseco 11.2:1 pistons, Mast Motorsports 285 cc heads, Hawks Motorsports custom camshaft, Nick Williams 102 mm throttle body, and MSD Atomic Air Force intake manifold. A T56 Magnum six-speed manual with a Ram Pro Street twin-disc clutch sends power to a Currie 9-inch rear end with LSD and 3.70 gears. The car rides on a Heidts Pro-G front suspension with a tubular K-member, tubular control arms, subframe connectors, quick-ratio steering box, Heidts IRS, and QA1 adjustable coilovers. It stops thanks to a set of Baer Pro Plus six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and back.

Source: Hawks Motorsports and SuperChevy